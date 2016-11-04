logo
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 3, 2016

• Updated Today at 2:48 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Nov. 3, 2016:

Crystal D. Henery, 39, 6515 Mason Road, Berlin Heights — Probation violation

James E. Jump Jr., 51, Toledo — Contempt

Amber D. Moran, 33, 89 Grove Ave. — DUS/FRA

Skylre L. Vanmeter, 23, 135 1/2 Whittlesey Ave. -—Probation violation

