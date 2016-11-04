Local teenager killed in traffic accident

Alexander C. Griggs, 18, of Bellevue, was driving a 1997 Ford Taurus north on Country Road 278, just south of Ohio 101 in York Township, at 4:41 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, said troopers with the Sandusky post of the state Highway Patrol. The car went off the right side of the road and overcorrected off the left side. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and overturned prior to coming to a final rest.

Griggs sustained critical injuries and was flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

His passenger, Kyle P. Cherry, 17, of Bellevue, was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Clyde Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Toledo Edison and Grunden’s Towing.