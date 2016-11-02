Residents warned of grandparents scam

“They call and tell them their grandchild is in trouble with the law and they need to buy gift cards for thousands of dollars in order to help them. I have heard this from three different families,” said Elaine Dauch, of Western Reserve Elementary School.

According to the Norwalk Police Department, this scam has been around for quite some time, but officers haven’t received any similar complaints in recent weeks.

Most recently, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office has received some fraud complaints, specifically about a resident’s credit cards being used without permission, Lt. Terry Shean said.

“We don’t have anything on grandparents,” she added.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has had complaints about frauds similar to the grandparents scam. However, Chief Deputy Jared Oliver said he hasn’t heard anything in six months to a year.

Most commonly, he said people are called by someone who mentions a random relative — but not by name — and claims the relative needs money.

“We have not had anything like that happen in a long time,” Oliver said.