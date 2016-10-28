UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Norwalk child porn case

Using a search warrant, Norwalk police raided the residence at 45 ½ Milan Ave. at 10:33 a.m. Thursday and seized evidence (electronic media), Sgt. Jim Fulton said. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) cyber crimes unit assisted with the raid.

The evidence was given to BCI for analysis.

The resident, 30-year-old Kenny D. Gessner, was interviewed at the Norwalk Police Department just after 11 a.m., Fulton said.

At 2 p.m., Gessner was arrested and taken to the Huron County Jail on a charge of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony. Police said he does not have any prior felony convictions or arrests for sex offenses.

When the search warrant was executed, a 4-year-old child was present in the residence, police said. The child was identified as the son of Gessner’s girlfriend. Huron County Department of Job and Family Services’ Children Services Division was contacted due to the poor conditions of the residence and the nature of the investigation.

Gessner was ordered not to have any contact with children under 18 years of age while the investigation is ongoing.

Additional charges may be filed after the processing of the evidence is completed, Fulton said.