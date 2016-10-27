Norwalk home raided in suspected 'kiddie porn' case

The Norwalk Police Department and the cyber crimes unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed the warrant at a Milan Avenue residence between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

“The suspect was interviewed,” Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton said. “I don't want to comment on his interview at this point.”

Fulton said investigators seized suspected evidence such as electronic devices and computers. BCI seized the items for processing.

Originally, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Alliance Police Department about suspected “kiddie porn,” Lt. Terry Shean said. The sheriff’s office received the report, labeled “sex offenses/pandering obscenity,” the morning of Oct. 21.

Upon investigation, authorities determined the suspected crime happened within the Norwalk city limits, Shean said. Deputies then forwarded the information to the Norwalk Police Department.

“It’s under investigation,” Fulton said. “I expect charges to be filed in the next few days.”