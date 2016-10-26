Jim Gerken listed in serious condition after motorcycle crash

The 65-year-old Norwalk man, on his Facebook page, said Saturday was the first time he had ridden the bike in 35 years.

And the next day, Sunday, Gerken was in a Huron County crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Vernon D. Graham, 56, of Willard. The two-vehicle collision happened at 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of New State and Hasbrock roads in Bronson Township.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gerken was listed in serious condition in the surgical intensive care unit of Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, a hospital spokeswoman said. A LifeFlight helicopter flew Gerken from the crash site to the Toledo hospital.

Gerken’s Facebook friends have expressed their support online, hoping for his recovery and wishing him well.

“So sorry Jim hope your doing ok. In my thoughts and prayers,” wrote Kathe Henley, of Sandusky.

“Erik and I are thinking about you and hope you will have a speedy recovery,” wrote Amy Kahler Heflinger.

On Sunday, Gerken was driving the Vincent bike southbound on New State Road. Troopers with the state Highway Patrol’s Norwalk post have said Graham failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled out in front of Gerken, causing the bike to hit the left side of Graham’s sport utility vehicle. Before the collision, Graham was eastbound on Hasbrock Road.

Gerken, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and sustained incapacitating injuries, troopers said. According to a report from the Norwalk Fire Department, the broadside collision between the bike and SUV ejected Gerken “over the vehicle.”

Graham was charged with failure to yield.

“Alcohol is not suspected by either driver,” said patrol Lt. Douglas Hammond on Tuesday.

Firefighters, in addition to providing life support, secured a gas leak from the bike, said they pulled a charged line to protect the scene. The crew also established a landing zone for LifeFlight at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Once Gerken was loaded into the helicopter, firefighters cleaned debris from the road and washed the scene down with no-flash and water. They were at the crash site 45 minutes.

All the occupants in the Equinox driven by Graham were wearing their seat belts and weren’t injured, troopers said.

Assisting the patrol at the scene were the firefighters, North Central EMS, Wilcox Garage and Norb’s North Side Services.

Gerken’s family and co-workers at the Sandusky Main Street Association couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.