Unruly Norwalk teen produces knife kept in his bedroom

A West Washington Street mother reported her 13-year-old son wasn’t listening to her and threatened to kill himself. The call came into the Norwalk Police Department just before 2 p.m.

“(The son) advised he had no thoughts of harming himself; he only said he would because he was angry,” Officer Lisa Jenne wrote in her report.

After speaking to the boy and his mother for a half-hour, the officer reported the teenager “showed no signs of wanting to harm himself” and his mother wasn’t alarmed by his statement. The mother, who was told to contact police with any further problems, requested a report be forwarded to her son’s probation officer.

When Jenne arrived at the scene, the boy’s mother met her on the porch and reported her son “had taken a knife from the drawer in the kitchen and locked himself in his bedroom,” according to the report.

The mother accompanied the officer upstairs, where she spoke to the son while the mother searched his bedrroom in an attempt to find the knife. Police said she didn’t find the knife, but she did, however, find two Zippo lighters.

The boy said his mother slept until noon and after he watched the other children, cleaned the house and finished washing the dishes, his mother thanked him.

“(He) advised his mom found a cell phone on his person and she got mad at him, so he went upstairs to his room. (He) explained he is not allowed to have any electronic devices as part of his probation through juvenile court,” according to the police report.

When the boy came back downstairs, his mother turned down his request to leave the home.

“He denied taking a knife to his bedroom (Saturday), but eventually admitted to having a red kitchen knife in his room ‘for a while,’” Jenne wrote in her report.

Officer Hayden Service requested the boy retrieve the knife and he complied.

“(His mother) said the red knife is the same one (he) took upstairs today. (She) also said she found a cell phone on (her son) and said she has already taken the cell phone from him numerous times in the past.

“She stated (he) threatened to kill himself and then started acting unruly. (She) advised (her son) asked to leave and she said no because she found the cell phone on him. She stated after that, (he) started accusing her of abusing him and cursing at him. (She) said she doesn't know what to do with (him) anymore and she has had ongoing problems ever since he was released from house arrest,” according to the report.