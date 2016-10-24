New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 21 to 23, 2016

Kevin W. Beck, 34, Lancaster, Penn. — DUI

Jason M. Blythe, 36, Ashland — DUI over 0.17

Johnathon F. Collum, 36, 11 Norwood St. — Probation violation

Jason A. George, 40, Maumee — Possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs —schedule III, IV, V

Brittney S. Marks, 22, Sullivan — Probation violation

Nestor J. Salazar, 27, 502 Quail Creek Drive, Willard — License forfeit

Ashleigh R. Ursetti, 26, 5571 U.S. 20, Wakeman — Trafficking in drugs - Schedule I, II and trafficking in cocaine

Justin R. Wolf, 32, Attica — Probation violation

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Justin D. Gatter, 29, Tiffin — Failure to appear

Christopher J. Keener, 45, 1790 Chennango Road, Wakeman — Felonious assault

Robert A. King, 41, 57 Baker St. — Nonsupport

Robert W. Schultz, 58, Fremont — DUI

Samson Smith, 19, Homeless — Aggravated menacing

Abelsai T. Vazquez, 29, 37 Spring St., Willard -—DUI