Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash

The state Highway Patrol’s Norwalk post is investigating the crash, which happened at 3:55 p.m. at the intersection of New State and Hasbrock roads in Bronson Township.

James E. Gerken, 65, of Norwalk, was driving a 1950 Vincent motorcycle south on New State Road.

Vernon D. Graham, 56, of Willard, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox east on Hasbrock Road.

Graham failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled out in front of Gerken’s motorcycle, causing the bike to hit the left side of Graham’s Equinox, troopers said.

Gerken, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was flown from the scene by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with incapacitating injuries, troopers said.

All the occupants in the Equinox were wearing their safety belts and were not injured, troopers said.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Norwalk Fire Department, North Central EMS, Wilcox Towing and Norb’s Towing.