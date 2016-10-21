Saturday is Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Got Drugs?

Ohioans can dispose of any unwanted, unneeded, or expired prescription medications at hundreds of locations across the state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. The Norwalk, Willard and Bellevue police departments are participating in the event as local collection sites.

There will be more than 200 collection sites throughout the state.

The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of prescription drug disposal. Unused prescription drugs in homes create a public health and safety concern because the medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.

"We urge you to gather up any prescription drugs that you no longer need, and stop by a take-back site tomorrow to safely dispose of the pills," DeWine said. "By taking these simple steps, you will ensure that the medicines prescribed to you will never be diverted, misused, or abused."

“As we consider the issues of drug abuse in our communities, we must address the fact that prescription medication abuse is an ever present danger," said DEA Columbus Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Bulgrin. "The ability to combat the issue, at least in part, by collecting unused, outdated or otherwise useless prescription medication during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, is a positive step towards keeping our community and children safe. I encourage all to participate in this event ”

Ohioans disposed of an estimated 18 tons of pills during the DEA's last prescription drug take-back event in May.

Only pills and other solid prescriptions, such as patches, can be disposed of at a collection site. Liquids and needles will not be accepted.