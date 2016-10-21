Driver runs stop sign, collides with Sen. Sherrod Brown's vehicle

About 4 p.m. Thursday, Brown and a staff member were on their way home to Cleveland from a day working in Columbus when a vehicle ran a stop sign in Parma and collided with Brown’s 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

The airbags deployed in the crash. Both the staff member, who was driving the Jeep, and Brown were taken by ambulance to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center and treated for minor injuries. Both were released Thursday evening and are doing fine.

Prior to the accident, they had picked up Brown’s rescue dog, Franklin. The dog was strapped in with a harness that protected him from being harmed in the crash.

Brown credited his Jeep Cherokee with helping to protect them from more serious injuries in the crash.

“Connie and I and my team are so grateful to the Parma Police, the paramedics, and doctors and nurses at Parma Medical Center for their professionalism and quality care,” Brown said in a press release. “We appreciate the concern of our friends and neighbors for my staff member and myself and are happy to report we are both doing just fine — thanks in large part to my well-made Jeep Cherokee and government regulations that help keep us all safe on the road by requiring airbags.”

“While I wish this could have happened on a test track rather than to us, I can tell you without a doubt that my Jeep Cherokee, made with American steel by union workers in Toledo, made all the difference in allowing us to walk away from this crash, a little stiff, but unharmed.”

There was no mention of the condition of the driver of the other car.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the other drive involved, our office refers additional questions to the Parma police department,” Brown said.