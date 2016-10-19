Teen motorist charged after swerving to avoid deer, driving vehicle into field

Russell W. Hochmuth, 18, of 30 Front St., was driving a vehicle northeast on Ohio 547 at 1:30 a.m. Friday when he swerved to miss a deer in the road, said troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol. Hochmuth’s vehicle went off the right side, through a ditch and stopped in a field.

This was on of four recent accidents investigated by local troopers.

Here are details about the other three accidents:

2:12 p.m. Wednesday: Amanda C. Blodgett, 24, of 10305 Harmon Road, Berlin Heights, was charged with failure to maintain assured clear distance after she her vehicle hit the rear of the slowing vehicle driven by Debra J. Oehling, 64, of 53 W. Main St., Berlin Heights, on Ohio 61.

1:52 a.m. Friday: Joshua Q. Bays, 22, of 1161 North St., Monroeville, was charged with failure to control. He was northbound on Peru Center Road when his vehicle went off the right side, hit a metal culvert and stopped in a yard.

10:20 a.m. Friday: George F. Albright, 65, of 1885 Zenobia Road, was charged with improper backing. He was driving a vehicle west on Townline Road 12 and stopped at the Ohio 61 stop sign. He started to turn right onto Ohio 61, then stopped and backed into the front of the vehicle behind him, which was driven by Rebekah L. Mays, 19, of Mount Vernon, Ill. Albright and Mays stopped in a parking lot off Townline Road 12.