Three area residents flown to hospital after crash

The accident happened at 2:39 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Greenwich Milan Townline Road and Townline Road in Fairfield Township, said troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.

Darren S. Sexton, 22, of Norwalk, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze south on Greenwich Milan Townline Road when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Townline Road 12, troopers said. Sexton’s vehicle collided with a westbound 2012 Ford Fusion being driven by Scott D. Halcomb, 51, of Attica.

After the collision, Sexton’s vehicle drove off the southwest side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Sexton and two passengers in his vehicle, Dustin T. Baatz, 28, of New London, and Danielle E. Oney, 18, of Shiloh, each were flown by a medical helicopter from the scene to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with incapacitating injuries, troopers said. None of the occupants in Sexton’s vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Halcomb was transported by North Central EMS to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. Halcomb was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Assisting agencies included Tri Community Fire Department, North Central EMS, MetroHealth LifeFlight, Wilcox’s Towing, Jensen’s Towing and Firelands Electric.