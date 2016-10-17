logo
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 14 to 16, 2016

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Today at 1:32 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Oct. 14 to 16 2016:

Benjamin E. Blair, 37, 52 W. League St. — Probation violation

Noelle B. Godfrey, 28, 800 W. Main St., Bellevue -—Possession of drugs

Kaylee N. Kirk, 23, Sandusky — Assault on a police officer and resisting arrest

Elizabeth B. Long, 24, 8906 Randsom Road, Monroeville — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Blanche M. Myers, 56, 2174 N. Ridge Road — Disorderly conduct

Philip A. Peralta, 31, 1547 Old State Road — Aggravated menacing

Christopher L. Spayde, 36, 1103 U.S. 20 E. — DUI

Charles E. Wireman, 34, Homeless, Greenwich — Probation violation 

Olivia F. L. Young, 26, Sandusky — Assault and theft

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Hubert Bradford, 54, 532 Spangler St., Willard — Domestic violence

