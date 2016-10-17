Motorcyclist killed in crash

Ronald Landrum, 77, of Marblehead, was driving his 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 north on Gill Road when he failed to yield the right of way while turning left into a private drive and was struck by David Burns Jr.’s 2009 Ducati motorcycle, which was southbound on the same road, troopers said.

Burns, 31, of Brunswick, was ejected from the bicycle. He was transported to the Magruder Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

Landrum was not injured in the collision.

His vehicle, as well as Burns’ bike, sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Don’s Towing.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Port Clinton Fire Department, North Central EMS and Don’s Towing assisted at the accident scene.

The crash remains under investigation.