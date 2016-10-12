Alcohol-related crash sends two men to Toledo hospital

Justin M. Greenberg, 22, of 210 Atwood Place, Huron, was driving a black 2016 Honda Civic south on Ohio 53, near mile post 17, in Sandusky County’s Rice Township at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned several times and came to rest in a creek, troopers said.

Also in the vehicle at the time of the crash was Samuel J. Rodman, 21, of 318 W. 4th Street, Port Clinton. Both occupants were transported by ground to St. Vincent’s Medical Center by Sandusky County EMS, troopers said.

It was also found that Greenberg was not wearing a safety belt. Rodman, however, appeared to be wearing his safety belt.

Alcohol and/or drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Ohio 53 was closed for about an hour and a half while troopers and emergency personnel were on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Department, Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS and North Central EMS.