Firelands Electric Co-Op warns members about scammers

“Several members have notified us that they have received calls asking them to sign up for a discounted electric rate,” said Tracy Gibb, communications and member relations specialist at Firelands Electric. “Other members have been told they have to sign up or their electric account will be put in default or disconnected.”

Firelands wants members to know that these callers are not affiliated with the co-op, and that the cooperative never uses a third-party to collect bill payments. Do not, under any circumstances, give out your information to someone other than a legitimate representative from your electric utility.

Once scammers have your personal information, they can use it to commit identity theft and steal your money by making charges to your existing credit cards; opening new credit card, checking, or savings accounts; writing fraudulent checks; or taking out loans in your name.

“We want our members to stay informed, so they can protect themselves against misleading, and possibly dangerous, scams,” Gibb said.

To report suspicious activity, or if members have any questions, comments, or concerns, please contact Firelands Electric at 1-800-533-8658 or send an email to billing@firelandsec.com.

