Woman tries to flee arrest

Courtney L. Sweet, 22, of Pearl Street, Willard, was arrested on a Norwalk Municipal Court warrant and charged with burglary. If convicted of the third-degree felony, she faces nine months to three years in prison.

Huron County Sheriff’s Detective Ted Evans and Willard Police Detective Jim Gilliam made the arrest at a Front Street, Willard, residence just after 3 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Dane Howard said authorities had used information from tips to track down Sweet, who was believed to be hiding at the home.

“She was trying to conceal herself, according to the detectives,” the sheriff added. “She tried to flee to another part of the house to no avail.

“Detective Evans was in charge of the apprehension,” the sheriff said. “(Sweet) subsequently confessed to the crime.

Her suspected accomplice, Roger L. Tuttle Jr., 34, of 716 Park St., Willard, was arrested after a Sept. 30 manhunt that covered several hundred acres of a wooded area and involved more than a dozen officers in the Celeryville area. The search took place between a mile and a mile-and-half from the suspected burglary in the 4000 block of Kok Road near Willard.

“He admitted he was addicted to opiates; that was his drive to commit the crime,” Howard said shortly after Tuttle’s arrest.

Similarly on Thursday, the sheriff said Sweet reported she and Tuttle planned to use the proceeds from the burglary to buy heroin.

During the Sept. 30 incident, Sweet is accused of separating from Tuttle on the south side of Celeryville. Howard said earlier Sweet wasn’t seen again, but deputies had a positive ID and then pursued obtaining a warrant for her arrest.