UPDATE: Caregivers accused of abusing developmentally disabled man, 22

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the man’s caretakers that afternoon, but they were not arrested.

Detectives used the warrant at 3185 U.S. 20, Collins, about 11:45 a.m. Also at the scene were officials from the county Humane Society, dog warden’s office and health department. There were several horses, four dogs and a bird on the property.

Sheriff Dane Howard said the purpose of the warrant was to collect any evidence of the suspected unlawful restraint and mistreatment of the developmentally disabled man.

“He gave us a fairly detailed statement,” Howard said. “At this point his allegations are supported by the evidence.

“We can say these allegations are egregious,” the sheriff added. “If the allegations turn out to be true, it’s an egregious and vile set of circumstances.”

The sheriff declined to say what items were collected at the scene, but said “we processed several items of interest.” The Reflector saw a deputy use a cotton swab on a five-gallon plastic bucket of suspected human excrement.

The man’s caretakers, whom the sheriff referred to as “foster parents or custodial parents,” weren’t home at the time deputies used the warrant. However, about 2:30 p.m. the pair came to the sheriff’s office and were interviewed by Detective Rich Larson, the lead investigator in the case, and Detective Sgt. Josh Querin.

“I expect to be on the phone with the prosecutor after this interview with these persons of interest,” Howard said.

The pair were released after the interview.

“They admitted to some of the allegations and denied others,” Howard said. “We contacted (Norwalk Assistant Law Director) Scott Christophel and he said he did not want them arrested at this time. He wanted to review the reports.”

Kari Smith, superintendent of the Huron County Board of Developmental Disorders, was asked about the situation Tuesday afternoon. She said the pair in question are the man’s caregivers.

“We are aware of the situation and our immediate priority is ensuring the person’s safety. The board is working closely with the sheriff’s office and other county agencies and the state to make sure that this individual is out of harm’s way,” she added.

“He is safe and services are being wrapped around him as necessary,” Smith said.

Due to HIPAA regulations, she declined to say if Christie Lane has provided services to the man.

Smith was asked how long the man had been living at the residence.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” said Smith, who was notified beforehand that deputies would be using the search warrant.

“I did know one was going to be executed,” she added.

Howard, Larson, Querin and Detective Ted Evans represented the sheriff’s office in using the warrant.

The sheriff was asked if the animals appeared to be healthy.

“I think so. By and large. They appeared to be healthy,” Howard said.

Eric Cherry, director of environmental health for Huron County Public Health, couldn’t be reached for comment.

How did the investigation start?

The investigation by the sheriff’s office began with an incident Friday at the Norwalk Walmart. According to the Norwalk Police Department, employees notified authorities they were with a man whom they “believed to be lost and in need of help.” Police were called at 8:28 a.m.

“He concealed himself in Walmart all night. He was found the next day,” Howard said.

A police officer responded and determined the developmentally disabled man was reported missing through the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Shupp then contacted Adult Protective Services.

Howard said the man now is in a facility in an adjoining county that is designed for the well-being of developmentally disabled individuals.

“We are close to the end of this investigation,” the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon.