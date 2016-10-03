Kim Kardashian West says she was robbed at gunpoint in hotel room

A spokeswoman for the 35-year-old reality TV star said she was “badly shaken but physically unharmed” after they tied her up in the flat’s bathroom before fleeing the scene. The suspects were two masked men dressed as police officers.

The stolen jewelry includes a $4.5 million ring and a jewelry box worth $5.6 million.

According to The Guardian, French media reported that the men, who had masks and were wearing fake police armbands, arrived at about 3am on Monday and threatened the concierge at the building in rue Tronchet, near the Madeleine church and not far from the Elysée Palace, the British embassy and the designer shops of rue du Faubourg-Saint Honoré.

The robbers handcuffed the concierge before ordering him to show them where Kardashian West was staying. After forcing their way into the apartment they tied her up and locked her in the bathroom, The Guardian reported.

Kardashian reportedly was bound, gagged and begging for life during the jewelry robbery. Kardashian was overseas for Paris Fashion Week.