Accused burglar arrested after 'very intense manhunt'

Deputies received assistance from the Willard and Plymouth police departments and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The sheriff’s office and Willard police used their canine units in the search near the intersection of Ohio 103 and Bullhead Road in the Celeryville area.

Friday’s manhunt took place between a mile and a mile-and-half from the burglary in the 4000 block of Kok Road near Willard.

Roger L. Tuttle Jr., 34, of 716 Park St., Willard, was arrested and charged with burglary.

“He was arrested without further incident,” Sheriff Dane Howard said. “He admitted he was addicted to opiates; that was his drive to commit the crime.”

Tuttle had a female accomplice who separated from him on the south side of Celeryville, the sheriff added. The person who called about the break-in was following the suspects at the time.

“The female was never seen again. We have a positive ID on her. We have secured a warrant for her arrest,” said Howard, who declined to name the woman.

“They stole a small amount of money from the home,” the sheriff said.

Authorities recovered the cash and bicycles reportedly used by the co-defendants. Howard said the bikes were recovered on the trail between the crime scene and where Tuttle was arrested.

About 11:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office received the first of several calls about the suspected break-in.

“The caller witnessed the crime that took place.They were actually people working in the area (who) actually videotaped and took photos,” the sheriff said.

Howard declined to release the photos and video due to the ongoing investigation.

The initial caller followed Tuttle and the woman into a wooded area that covers several hundred acres near the intersection of Ohio 103 and Bullhead Road, the sheriff said.

Deputies and Howard responded as did five Willard officers, including their canine units. Plymouth police arrived later to help secure the area. A game warden who was nearby also assisted authorities.

“It was a very large section of woods,” the sheriff said. “This guy (Tuttle) was zig-zagging all over the woods.”

Deputies Rich Larson and Shawn Taylor, a canine handler, searched the woods for a couple hours.

“They found evidence of the crime,” Howard said. “It was a very intense manhunt for several hours, but it had a positive outcome. We truly appreciate the support of the Willard authorities and the Plymouth authorities and the game protector.”