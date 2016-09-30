logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 29, 2016

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Today at 2:59 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Sept. 29, 2016:

Patrick M. Abele Jr., 25, 309 E. Main St., Bellevue — Tempering with coin machines, theft, breaking and entering

Tommy J. Adams Sr., 28, 35 Westwood Drive, New London — Probation violation

Kristin M. Henry, 45, 4106 Ohio 13, Upper Milan Probation violation

Michelle R. Irvine (Garcia), 46, 51 Wooster St. — DUI

Antonio L. Sherphard, Newark —Contempt

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Steven J. Haynes, 45, 1869 Johnson Road — Contempt

Justin N. Mullen, 28, 1264 South Norwalk Road — Domestic violence

Frank Short Jr., 38, 3764 Ohio 224 E., Greenwich — Contempt

Recommended for You