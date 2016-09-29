Grate's hour long pretrial set for Halloween

Grate, 40, of Ashland, who is believed to be the killer of several local women, had his arraignment held via live video conference at the Ashland County Courthouse regarding his 23-count indictment.

His other charges include two counts of gross abuse of a corpse, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of burglary and four counts of rape, amongst others.

The arraignment was kept short as the parties agreed a more extensive pretrial would be necessary, with the expectation of taking about an hour. Little more was discussed.

The pretrial was set for 11 a.m. Oct. 31 and will again be held via video conference.

Grate is accused of killing Ashland resident Elizabeth Griffith and Greenwich resident Stacey Stanley, the bodies of whom were found earlier this month in a vacant Ashland home. He was arrested after a third woman called 9-1-1, saying she had been abducted by Grate and was being held captive in the house.

During his interview with Ashland police, Grate provided information that led authorities to a woman’s remains in Richland County’s Madison Township. The remains, which have not been identified, were found in a ravine near a burned-out house.

Grate reportedly has confessed to another crime: the murder of a woman in Marion County between 2003 and 2005. Grate claims the woman, who has not yet been identified, was the first person he killed. A set of female skeletal remains were found in 2007 at a dumping site in that county.

Authorities are trying to determine if Grate is linked to other unsolved homicide cases in the area.