New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 19 to 20, 2016

Mallory A. Bleile, 27, Homeless — Menacing
Brent A. Bluhm, 24, Castalia, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of a controlled substance
Joesph B. Bursley, 33, 4395 Gibbs Road — Trafficking in oxycodone
Sonia E. Contereras, 38, 4290 Ohio 601 — DUI
Nathan J. Dietrich, 20, Chatfield -—Attempted trafficking marijuana
Amanda R. Gibson, 32, Sandusky — Child endangering and DUI
Justin D. Key, 37, 92 North St., Monroeville — Failure to reinstate
Chad A. Pelton, 32, 525 E. Main St., Bellevue — Assault, theft and disrupting public services
Natasha M. Ross, 23, 304 Euclid Ave., Bellevue — Permitting drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance
Stevie N. Trushel, 20, 1292 Murray Road, New London — Complicity to RSP
Skylre L. Vanmeter, 23, 33 State St. -—Possession of a controlled substance
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Foster L. Dials, 41, Madison -—Contempt
Steven S. Newmeyer, 55, 46 E. Main St., Greenwich — Probation violation