Husband and wife killed in car crash

Troopers from the state Highway Patrol’s Fremont post were dispatched to the scene of the two-vehicle fatal crash that happened at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 308 and Township Road 205 in Sandusky County’s York Township.

Lucille Lepley, 81, of Bellevue, was driving a 2009 Buick Lucerne west on Township Road 205 and failed to stop at the intersection of County Road 308, leading to a collision with a northbound 2005 GMC Envoy being driven by Margaret Huff, troopers said. Both vehicles went off the northwest corner of the intersection prior to stopping.

Lepley and her husband Donald Lepley, 88, who was the right front passenger, sustained fatal injuries, troopers said. Neither had been wearing a seat belt. Both were pronounced dead by Sandusky County Coroner John Wukie.

Huff, 61, also of Bellevue, sustained serious injuries, troopers said. She was taken to The Bellevue Hospital and later transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Bellevue Fire Department, the Bellevue Police Department, the Sandusky County EMS, the Sandusky County Coroner’s Office and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.