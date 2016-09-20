Authorities investigate possible family sex crime

“We received a report of possible sexual contact between a 14-year-old male and a 10-year-old female relative,” Huron County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ted Patrick said. “They are Huron County residents.”

The suspected incident is only described as having happened recently. Deputies received the complaint about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

“It was reported by a parent,” Patrick said.

After a brief investigation, the boy was transported to the Seneca County Youth Center. Patrick said the juvenile was charged with delinquency and is being held in custody pending further hearings in Huron County Juvenile Court.

“Huron County Children Service personnel and the Huron County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation,” said Patrick, who declined to elaborate.