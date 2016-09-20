Case involving death of woman re-opened

Leicy’s body was found March 16, 2015 in Ashland County. Police have said a Columbia Gas employee was checking gas wells on County Road 1908 just south of U.S. 30 in Mifflin Township when he found Leicy’s body behind a tree.

The Mansfield Police Department announced Tuesday it is working with the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office and Ashland authorities in reopening case “to determine if Shawn Grate is involved in Ms. Leicy’s disappearance and/or death in an effort to bring closure to the Leicy family and this case.”

It’s unknown how or if Leicy and Grate knew each other.

Grate, 40, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Greenwich resident Stacey Stanley and Elizabeth Griffith, of Ashland. He also faces one count of kidnapping stemming from a woman who reported being abducted when she called 9-1-1 from the bed she was sharing with Grate — who was naked at the time of the Sept. 13 call. She was rescued from the downtown Ashland house. Grate’s bond at the Ashland County Jail is $1 million.

Authorities have implicated Grate in several other murders.

Leicy, 31, of Mansfield, was reported missing Feb. 6, 2015 out of the city.

“The case has been reopened based on tips recently received from a couple of sources,” Chief Kenneth Coontz said in Tuesday’s prepared statement.

“Based on these tips, major crimes detectives searched addresses on Walnut Street in our city in reference to this case. Detectives will continue to follow up additional information as the investigation is ongoing,” Coontz added.

The chief and Lt. Robert Skropits couldn’t be reached for further comment Tuesday.

The Reflector submitted several questions to Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page, who later emailed back, saying she was “unable to answer your questions at this time.”

Anyone with additional information about the Leicy case is encouraged to call Maj. Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748.

Authorities initially determined Leicy died of a drug overdose and there was no evidence of traumatic foul play. According to the toxicology report released in June 2015, the suspected OD involved cocaine, morphine and buprenorphine. The Mansfield News Journal had reported Leicy “was known to use heroin” and citing police and Ashland County Coroner Dale R. Thomae’s coroner summary report, added she “was a known prostitute.”

Born March 24, 1983 in Mansfield, Leicy was the daughter of Linda E. Smith and Robert L. Leicy. According to her obituary, Rebekah Leicy enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with her children.

Soon after Leicy’s body was discovered, her cousin, Heather Tackett, told the Mansfield New Journal their family wished “the outcome had been different, but at least we know,” adding that “Becky will remain in our lives and hearts through our memories.”

“Becky had her struggles in life, but she was full of love. Her smile and light-hearted nature could often cover the saddest of days,” Tackett said. “While sadness and struggle were a part of her life, there were good times, too. And we'll hold onto those memories forever.”