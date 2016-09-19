Norwalk man who ran from cops arrested

First, the Norwalk Police Department responded to a possible fight at 12:46 a.m. Friday. Police said by the time they arrived at the intersection of Whittlesey and Bouscay avenues, the suspects had fled the area.

While searching the area, Officer Michael Biller located Matthew A.L. Buffington, 23, of 27-E Bouscay Ave.

“I was aware of an active warrant through Erie County for his arrest. Matthew then ran to a nearby wooded area and attempted to hide. After a brief foot chase, he was apprehended,” Biller wrote in his report.

Buffington was charged with obstructing official business and transported to the Huron County Jail.

Then, at 11:36 p.m. Friday, Officer Tim Skinner served Buffington with a Norwalk Municipal Court warrant. He was charged with failure to appear on the original charge of criminal trespassing.