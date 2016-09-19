Skull, jaw and pelvis among bones found in garage

Based on his experience, and looking at the skull, jaw bone and pelvis, New London Police Chief Mike Marko said the bones appear to be a woman’s.

“The pelvis also appeared to be smaller,” he added.

Police received a call about 11 a.m. Saturday concerning the remains found in the upper level of the garage at 118 E. Main St., New London. The property is across from the police station.

“It’s been unoccupied for as long as I can remember,” said Marko, who has been the police chief for seven years.

“There are apartments behind it that also are unoccupied,” he added. “They (the owners) are rehabbing the apartments. The new owners are doing a great job.”

The late New London mayor, Dar Anderson, purchased the property where the bones were found Oct. 14, 1982, according to the Huron County auditor’s website. Records indicate Michael L. Newton bought it July 18.

Marko said one of Newton’s relatives, village resident Cortney Hofer, found the bones about a week before the discovery was reported to police, but she thought it belonged to an animal. Hofer and Newton’s relatives were going through the contents of the garage at the time. Marko said Hofer’s husband saw the bones and decided they appeared to be human, so they called police.

The police chief earlier told the Reflector only 79 bones were found, so more than 100 bones are missing if the remains came from the same person. An adult human has 206 bones.

After the discovery, Marko turned the investigation over to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. An agent processed the scene for about three hours.

Marko, when asked why he didn’t notify Huron County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Harwood, said he decided to call BCI was because the bones had been there “a very, very long time.”

“I’m guessing 30-plus years,” Marko added.

The chief said the BCI agent didn’t confirm his suspicion that the bones belong to a woman.

“That was just my speculation,” Marko said. “There’s no question it’s been there a long time.”

Due to the size and importance of the case, the New London police requested assistance from the Huron County Sheriff's Office, BCI agents and the BCI Cold Squad.

The remains were taken to the BCI laboratory in Bowling Green.

“Once the tests from (BCI) are completed, the NLPD will release the results and ask for help from the public to assist us in the investigation,” police have said on its Facebook page.

In late August, a human heart was found in a bag near a gas station in Norwalk. Police continue to search for clues in that case.

“I have no new information on the heart since we last spoke. I don’t know when we’ll get any new information,” Harwood said Monday, referring to further lab tests. “I don’t have any timeline.”

