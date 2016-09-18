Human remains found in New London

The New London Police Department responded to a call from an unnamed resident Saturday morning, who stated he made a chilling discovery.

“At approximately 11 a.m. (Saturday) the police department received a call from a village resident stating he found bone fragments and teeth in the upper level of a garage he had recently purchased,” the department’s nightly Facebook post said.

Little is known about the crime scene or surrounding scenario, however, after the remains were determined to be human, the New London Police Department turned the investigation over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification, who then processed the scene.

The remains were taken to the BCI&I Laboratory in Bowling Green, however, results are “not expected for several weeks and possibly longer.”

The post said the remains seem to have been in the garage upper level “for a number of years,” but gave no further description.

Due to the size and importance of the case, the village’s department is receiving assistance from the Huron County Sheriff's Office, BCI&I Special Agents and the BC&I Cold Squad upon request.

“Once the tests from BCI&I are completed the NLPD will release the results and ask for help from the public to assist us in the investigation,” the department said.