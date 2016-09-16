Second body identified as missing Ashland woman

The remains found at the 363 Covert Court house were identified as Ashland’s Elizabeth Griffith, 29. Griffith has been missing since Aug. 16, when she was last seen near Ashland’s Walmart.

Police were called to the house after an unidentified woman called 9-1-1, saying she was there after being abducted by Shawn M. Grate, 40. After rescuing the woman, police discovered two bodies, that of Greenwich resident Stacey Stanley and Griffith’s.

Prosecutor Chris Tunnell identified the second set of remains during a Twitter video statement, following Grate’s bond hearing, according to the Mansfield News Journal.

During the hearing, which was broadcast via a Skype video conference, Grate was charged with three felonies — one count of kidnapping and two counts of murder. Ashland County Common Pleas Court Judge Ron Forsthoefel set Grate’s bond at $1 million, citing his lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994, which included a previous abduction charge in 1999.

During Friday’s hearing, Forsthoefel told Grate if he were able to post his bond, he couldn’t have contact with the rescued victim and would be constrained to a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He also would have a GPS electronic monitor.

When asked by the judge if he had any concerns about the condition of the bond, Grate said, "No, it sounds fair,” the News Journal reported.

Mansfield defense attorney Rolf Whitney was Grate’s court-appointed counsel.

Grate’s next court date is set for Monday morning, though it is undetermined if the next court date will be held in the courtroom or via video.

It is unclear if Grate will receive further charges related to a third body found in Richland County. Information the Ashland man told police led authorities to an abandoned house in Richland County, where they found the body of a third woman. The woman has not yet been identified.

Though these women have been found under tragic circumstances, and several others had close calls, there are plenty of others still missing from the area needing found. Have you seen a recent list?