Man killed in U.S. 250 crash

Corey Reyes, 33, Sandusky, was driving a 2005 Ford Escape south on U.S. 250 in an active construction zone when his vehicle slammed into the back of a southbound construction vehicle (John Deere front-end loader) in the rear, troopers said. Just moments prior to the crash, Perkins Township police received a call from a motorist reporting the same vehicle driving erratically from lane to lane on U.S. 250. The crash occurred before dispatched officers were able to locate the vehicle.

The operator of the construction vehicle, Dale Close Jr., 53, of Bellevue, was not injured in the crash. The construction vehicle had proper lighting equipment activated on at the time of the crash and received minor damage. The Ford Escape received heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene by Maag’s Towing.

Perkins Twp. Police, Perkins Fire and EMS, and ODOT assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, including possible impairment and seatbelt usage.