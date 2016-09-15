Trooper struck and killed on freeway

The crash occurred on I-90 near mile post 164 at 12:52 p.m. Velez was conducting traffic enforcement when he was struck outside of his patrol car.

“This is a tragedy for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety,” said Colonel Paul Pride, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent. “Our prayers go out to the Velez family during this difficult time.”

Velez, 48, graduated as a member of the 118th Academy class in November 1989. He is survived by his three children.

"The law enforcement officers of Ohio are grieving the loss of Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper Kenneth Velez, who was killed in an on-duty traffic crash in Northern Ohio today,” Ohio Fraternal Order of Police President Jay McDonald said. “We offer our support and our prayers to his family. This is just the latest reminder of the difficult and dangerous work of those who have chosen to make public safety their career."