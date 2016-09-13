Revolver, ammo taken from unlocked car in M'ville

“The area was between Monroe and Prospect (streets). Probably all within a block of each other,” Monroeville Police Chief Gary Lyons said. “All of the cars had been left unlocked.”

The vehicle entries happened overnight between Sept. 1 and 2. Lyons said the culprit(s) mostly took change from the vehicles, but a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver was stolen and the thefts were noticed by the owners when they got into their cars the next day.

“There was ammo in the car. The ammo was also taken,” the chief added.

There are no suspects at this time. However, Lyons said it’s likely the same person or people since the incidents happened within such a small proximity of each other.

To avoid having someone enter your vehicle, police recommend the following:

• Lock your vehicle.

• Take your valuables with you or hide them in the trunk.

“These people are looking for a quick haul,” Lyons said. “They will try doors and if there is one that is unlocked, they will get in and out really quickly and move on.”

In general, the chief said vehicle entries aren’t that common in Monroeville, but noted that several years ago there were some incidents committed by suspects from the Bellevue and Vermilion area.

“There are a lot of groups of people on the prowl,” Lyons said.