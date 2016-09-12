New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 9 to 11, 2016

Kristen L. Bechtel, 42, 22 Bank St. — Contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child

Dustin C. Blair, 26, 2337 Ohio 4, Bellevue — Driving under suspension

Brenda L. Burke, 47, 224 E. Main St. -—Domestic violence

Bradley, J. Damron, 20, 47 First St., New London — Telephone harassment

Austin M. Florek, 20, 520 Milan Ave. -—Probation violation

Cainon C. Means, 30, 14 Adams St. — Driving under a DUI suspension

Bryan K. Mullins, 53, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — DUI

Jeremiah J. Mullins, 32, 31 Bouscay Ave. — Theft

Heather D. Prelipp, 38, Sandusky -—Possession of heroin

Rene Provencio, 41, 121 Keefer Court, Willard — Driving under a 12 point suspension

Zachary P. Russell, 22, 166 Concord Court — Probation violation

Jesus Sabala-Arredondo, 44, 103 Jefferson St. — Physical control

Winston Sizemore, 26, 138 Maple St., Plymouth — Probation violation

Rance M. Souslin, 24, 213 E. Main St. — Probation violation

Steve N. Trushel, 20, 91 1/2 N. Foster St. — Probation violation

Richard W. Zimmerman, 67, Circleville — Theft

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Georgia M. Copley, 28, Louisville, Ky. — Probation violation

Heather A. Griffith, 29, 23 Newton St. -—Driving under a DUI suspension

Timothy L. Hamilton, 40, South Amherst — Disorderly conduct

Michael J. Hutchison, 36, Sturgenbay, Wisc. — Probation violation

Dustin M. Lindsey, 30, 410 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard — Speed limits and FRA

Jonathan J. Lopez-Hance, 30, Philadelphia — Probation violation

Trent W. McCullough, 52, 3741 Prospect Court, New London — Domestic violence

Theresa Myers, 31, Westerville — Domestic violence

Gerald L. Rafferty III, 23, Maumee -—Driving under DUI suspension

Wendy L. Richards, 40, 125 W. Main St. -—Driving under a DUI suspension

Monica Rodriguez, 36, 608 Fink St., Willard -—Trafficking in drugs — schedule III, IV, VV

Anthony D. Rowe-Ghezzi, 38, Kimberly, Wisc. — Hold for other agency

Timothy M. Sanford, 44, Bradford, Ariz. — Probation violation

Jonathan E. Stout, 25, 119 1/2 North St., Bellevue — No operator’s license and driving under a suspension