Driver charged in crash that injured motorcyclist, passenger

Dianne G. Alvarado, 57, of Vermilion, is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony punishable by one to five years in prison. She also was charged with failure to yield while making a left turn, misconduct at an emergency and driving under the influence.

The charges are in connection with a two-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of East Ohio 61 near Collins.

Before the crash, Alvarado was westbound on Ohio 113 east of Ohio 61. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office determined she failed to yield the right of way to motorcyclist Thomas A. Nowak, 60, of Amherst, while turning southbound onto Ohio 61. Alvarado hit the the 2002 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide driven by Nowak.

When a deputy responded, the bike was laying on its side, facing north in the westbound lane of the intersection. The deputy, according to the report, said he saw Mary L. Nowak, 42, of Vermilion, laying on her back being tended to by several off-duty first-responders.

The deputy requested to speak to Alvarado away from the victims. Upon immediate contact with her, the deputy said he detected a strong odor of alcohol and Alvarado blamed the accident on the biker.

“Due to the close distance between Alvarado and the victims, I told her to stop her behavior immediately with Alvarado ignoring my commands. Alvarado was told to stop two more times to stop and finally on the third, Alvarado finally stopped her turbulent behavior,” the deputy wrote.

Alvarado first reported drinking two beers earlier in the day and then she said she drank one glass of wine. The deputy, who reported the driver was unsteady on her feet, had her undergo two sobriety tests, both of which she failed.

After the tests, Alvarado agreed to submit to a portable breath test at the crash site. The deputy reported her BAC was .233 percent. The legal limit for drivers in Ohio is .08. Authorities administered a BAC Datamaster test at the Huron Police Department.

Deputies transported Alvarado to the Erie County Jail without incident.

While on the way to jail, Sheriff Paul Sigsworth contacted the responding deputy and informed him that “as a result of the accident, Thomas Nowak suffered a large bruise on his head and a separated shoulder. Mary Nowak sustained several lacerations on her face, that may cause figure deformity,” according to the report.

The couple had been transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center from the crash site.