Traffic stop nets $500,000 worth of cocaine

Troopers stopped a 2009 Ford Escape, with Illinois registration, for following too closely and a speed violation on Interstate 80, near milepost 68, at 11:05 a.m. Sept. 8. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. During a probable cause search, after-market modification were found in the rear cargo area floorboard, containing six kilos of cocaine, worth $503,395.

The driver, Adell L. Harris, 32, of Buffalo, N.Y. and passenger, Kenneth R. Ware, 33, of Charlotte, N.C., were incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center and charged with possession of cocaine and drug trafficking, both first-degree felonies and hidden compartment in motor vehicles, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 21 years in prison and up to a $45,000 fine.

In 2012, Senate Bill 305 prohibited designing, building, constructing, fabricating, modifying, or altering a vehicle to create or add a hidden compartment with the intent to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance.