Motorcyclist killed in Huron County crash

The crash occurred on Ohio 113 at the intersection of Section Line 117/Ransom Road in Huron County’s Ridgefield Township.

Marcelle L. Shaw, 49, of Sandusky, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR southbound on Ransom Road. Keith F. Pavlich II, 41, of Vermilion, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Ohio 113.

Shaw failed to yield for a stop sign at Ohio 113 and struck the motorcycle in the eastbound lane of 113, troopers said. Both vehicles were forced off the southeast corner of 113 and Section Line 117, where they came to a rest.

Pavlich II, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said.

Ms. Shaw and a passenger, Xavier Maxwell, 9, of Norwalk, were both wearing seat belts and were transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with minor injuries, troopers said.

Alcohol and drugs is not suspected as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included the Huron County Coroner’s Office, Huron River Joint Fire District, North Central EMS and White’s Towing.