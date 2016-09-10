15 years later, 9/11 is more than history

Following the terrorist attacks, a total of 411 emergency workers also lost their lives when responding to the Wold Trade Center. This included 71 law enforcement officers and 343 members of the NYC Fire Department.

To honor Huron County’s own law enforcement members, Norwalk will officially dedicate a monument at Huron County Memorial Park during the 9/11 ceremony on Sunday.

The monument is the result of a program that Det. Sgt. Seth Fry enrolled in — a year-long venture called Project Leadership that’s open to county residents.

Because a firefighters memorial was already installed at the park, Fry’s group decided a police memorial was warranted as well. Fry worked with Connie Todd, Jeremy McDonald and Ashley Smith on the project.

He also collaborated with Lt. Jamie Starcher, who was the driving force behind the original firefighters memorial.

“It was natural that Seth and Jamie worked on this,” Norwalk Fire Chief John Soisson said. “Jamie was able to help Seth with what (his) experience was.

“9/11 affected the police, the fire, the military — all your safety forces were affected. So to have the ability to have those memorials out there, and to have the police and the fire be basically the same type of memorial but different, it’s an honor to all the first responders in the area.”

“We were out there this morning looking at it,” Police Chief Dave Light said Friday. “It’s come together nicely.”

As each year passes, new generations of students learn about the events of 9/11. Along with providing a place to remember, the memorials at Shady Lane give people a chance to learn about that fateful day and the sacrifices that were made.

“For people to have respect and honor for the military, I think that’s a great place for kids to see that people have given their lives,” added Soisson. “I think it’s a great honor. When you look at the military, and you look at the safety forces, these guys go out every day, these guys go out and don’t know if somebody is going to pull a gun on them.

“There isn’t a guy now who, if there was a shooting going on, or something going on, these guys made the commitment and they’re going to run in and do their job. And it’s the same way all across the country.”

“The old bell rings and we all run (to answer it),” Light said.

While police and firefighters provide a service for the community, the community gave back to make the memorial happen.

“So many people came out and helped. Like the people doing the ground prep, pouring the concrete. That was all donated,” Light said. He credited Matt Wheeler with everything to do with the concrete, and Kevin Hipp of Franklin Monument for their generous help.

As for Fry, it was important to give police a presence at the memorial site along with firefighters.

“We raised funds through donations and we were able to make this a reality through a lot of generous people,” he said. “A lot of people donated their time and equipment and things like that to do the excavating.”

According to Fry and Chief Light, excess donations will be used to upkeep the memorial. Anyone interested in donating to the upkeep is “more than welcome” to do so, said Fry. Checks may be addressed to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 89 and sent to the Norwalk police station.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Huron County Memorial Park, on Shady Lane Drive near the Huron County Sheriff’s office.