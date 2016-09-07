Local women taken to hospital after cars collide on U.S. 250

It was one of three recent accidents investigated by the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.
Kayla L. Barnett, 25, of 1434 Scranton Road, was charged with failure to control, troopers said.
Barnett was northbound on U.S. 250 at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 31 when she drifted left of center and hit the southbound vehicle driven by Maryann Brutsche, 61, of 766 Fitchville River Road, New London.
Barnett’s vehicle went off the right side and hit a ditch. After being hit, Brutsche’s vehicle went off the right side and stopped in a yard. North Central EMS transported both drivers to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.
In a separate accident, Tristan A. Schneiter, 20, of 391 Exchange Road, New London, was charged with failure to control.
Schneiter was eastbound on Fayette Road at 10:50 p.m. Saturday when he went off the left side and hit a ditch and concrete culvert. Firelands Ambulance Service transported him to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with incapacitating, but non-life-threatening injuries.
In a third accident, Robert D. Barton, 21, of 129-A N. Pleasant St., was charged with failure to control. He was northbound on Ohio 13 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when he went off the right side and hit a ditch.