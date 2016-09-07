logo
Local women taken to hospital after cars collide on U.S. 250

• Updated Sep 7, 2016 at 11:50 PM

Two local women were taken to the hospital after their vehicles collided on U.S. 250.

It was one of three recent accidents investigated by the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.

Kayla L. Bar­nett, 25, of 1434 Scran­ton Road, was charged with fail­ure to con­trol, troopers said.

Bar­nett was north­bound on U.S. 250 at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 31 when she drifted left of cen­ter and hit the south­bound ve­hi­cle driven by Mary­ann Brut­sche, 61, of 766 Fitchville River Road, New Lon­don.

Bar­nett’s vehicle went off the right side and hit a ditch. After be­ing hit, Brut­sche’s vehicle went off the right side and stopped in a yard. North Cen­tral EMS trans­ported both driv­ers to Fisher-Titus Med­i­cal Center with in­ca­pac­i­tat­ing in­ju­ries.

In a separate accident, Tris­tan A. Sch­neiter, 20, of 391 Ex­change Road, New Lon­don, was charged with fail­ure to con­trol.

Sch­neiter was east­bound on Fay­ette Road at 10:50 p.m. Saturday when he went off the left side and hit a ditch and con­crete cul­vert. Fire­lands Am­bu­lance Ser­vice trans­ported him to Fisher-Titus Med­i­cal Center with in­ca­pac­i­tat­ing, but non-life-threat­en­ing in­ju­ries.

In a third accident, Robert D. Bar­ton, 21, of 129-A N. Pleas­ant St., was charged with fail­ure to con­trol. He was north­bound on Ohio 13 at 7:30 p.m. Thurs­day when he went off the right side and hit a ditch.

