Police ID heroin OD suspects

“This was a drug overdose and child endangering (incident) at 3526 Harmont Ave. NE in our city at the Dollar Tree store,” Lt. Roger Crihfield, of the Canton Police Department, told the Reflector.

Mark E. Merritt, 29, and Veronica R. Rohrbach, 28, both of 729 Park St., Willard, were charged with endangering children in connection with the Aug. 27 incident. Rohrbach also was charged with possession of heroin.

Police and paramedics were called to the Dollar Tree about 2:15 p.m. According to The (Canton) Repository, a store employee called police after noticing what appeared to be an unresponsive man and woman in a vehicle in the parking lot with a young child inside.

The child’s father reportedly attempted to get away when police arrived while the unconscious woman was inside the vehicle, Sgt. Eric Vanover earlier told The Repository. At the time of publication, Merritt and Rohrbach’s names weren’t released.

Medics used Narcan to revive Rohrbach, who was taken to a Canton-area hospital for an evaluation before she was released. Narcan neutralizes the effects of opiates in a person’s body and can revive an overdose victim.

Vanover said Huron County Children Services placed the unharmed child with a relative.

As of Tuesday, Merritt and Rohrbach were being held in the Stark County Jail without bond. Jail records also indicate there are two undisclosed “courtesy holds” on Rohrbach from another agency.