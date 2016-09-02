Fire marshal testing samples from burned Jeep

“He took some samplings and scrapings,” said Norwalk Police Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton, referring to an investigator with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

While the timeline on results is unknown, Fulton said he hopes to hear something in the next weeks. He also said the samples will be tested for a possible accelerant.

Norwalk firefighters used about 300 gallons of water to extinguish the burning Jeep, which was abandoned among weeds and pallets behind the Pipo Inc. building, 75 Republic St. The crew was called at 6:14 a.m. Tuesday after a Union Street resident reported hearing explosions and seeing black smoke to the east. Authorities determined the explosions were the tires popping.

Firefighters had the blaze under control 15 minutes after they arrived.

“We pulled the pallets apart to make sure all (the) fire was out between them,” Lt. Jeff Phillips wrote in his report.

Fulton recently spoke to the son of the Jeep owner.

“The owner had been away for a while. That vehicle had probably been down there four to five years,” Fulton said. “He (the son) said it probably would not have even started.”

The detective said the owner is no longer able to drive and parked the Jeep there. It’s unclear on why it was abandoned.

“It was in such bad condition that they didn’t even think about moving it,” Fulton added.

When the family learned Pipo was moving out of the building, Fulton said the owner probably didn’t think he would be allowed near the Jeep “so they didn’t make any effort to move it.”

“We don’t suspect any insurance scams,” the detective added.

Fire Chief John Soisson, soon after the blaze, said he assumes the vehicle “had been burning quite a while before we got a call” and likely had been there “quite a while.”

Police had the Jeep impounded. Fulton said the vehicle can be released to the owner’s family.

“It just doesn’t have any evidentiary value at this point,” he added.