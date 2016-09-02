End of an era at sheriff's office

Today is the last day of work for administrative assistant Brianne Cooper. And Sheriff Dane Howard said with all sincerity he is losing his “right hand.”

Although Cooper was hired to supplement the sheriff’s daily responsibilities, she also assisted Chief Deputy Ted Patrick and the jail administrator, Lt. Mike Cooksey. Born and raised in Norwalk, Cooper also prepared material for the press and assisted with deputies’ reports and cases to be presented to the prosecutor’s office.

“She’s very wise for being as young as she is,” Howard said. “She has a very strong work ethic. Day in, day out, she always worked very hard.”

Cooper was hired Oct. 18, 2010.

“She’s everything you’d want in a co-worker,” Patrick said. “She’s extremely friendly, very helpful, very courteous and a very good friend.”

About three months ago, Cooper and her family moved from Liberty Street in Norwalk to Perrysburg. She and her husband of 10 years, Marjoe, have two children, their 9-year-old daughter Kaedin and their 4-year-old son Caleb.

“We’ll miss her immensely,” Patrick said.

The sheriff’s new administrative assistant is Norwalk resident Amanda Horvath. The 1999 Norwalk High School graduate starts Tuesday.

“She seems like a really nice young lady,” Howard said.

Cooper’s new job is at a community-based corrections facility, where defendants spend four to six months focusing on education and substance abuse treatment.

“I didn’t know anything about law enforcement,” Cooper said about first working at the sheriff’s office. “I like this field; I like this work.”

Her co-workers, specifically the command staff at the sheriff’s office, have high praise for the professional job Cooper did for the last six years.

“She was the glue that held everything together. When things fell apart, we went to her to put things together,” Cooksey said. “She’s like a daughter to most of us.”

“A very ornery daughter,” Howard added.

The sheriff’s office held a farewell lunch in Cooper’s honor Thursday.

Looking back at her time there, Cooper said what she learned most is what it means to be a public servant. The 2000 NHS graduate cited Howard and his command staff with being role models.

“They lead by example. I could tell they were successful in what they are doing and I wanted to do what they were doing,” Cooper said. “I always wanted to do right by the public.”

Howard took time to gather his thoughts when talking about Cooper and what she has meant to the agency.

“(She’s) a truly amazing employee,” the sheriff said.

Howard describes Cooper as extremely thoughtful and “fun-loving person.”

“I’m sorry to see her leave,” added the sheriff, who understands Cooper needed to find a new job since her family moved.

“Obviously she’s become more than an employee. We’ve gotten very close over the years,” Howard said. “She’ll always have a home here.”