Troopers to focus on high density crash regions

Fatal and injury traffic crashes continue to be concentrated in these high-density traffic corridors. To combat the rising number of fatal and injury crashes, troopers plan to collaborate with partner agencies to increase visibility and awareness.

During the last five years, nearly one in three fatal traffic crashes have occurred in seven of Ohio’s largest metropolitan counties (Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas, Montgomery, Stark and Summit). Drunk and drug impaired driving continues to play a significant role in these deadly crashes, accounting for 43 percent of traffic deaths in these areas.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol studies crash trends to ensure maximum effectiveness on traffic safety. Troopers will concentrate traffic safety efforts on the roadways that lead to and from high-density traffic regions. “We need to concentrate our traffic safety efforts effectively,” said Col. Paul Pride, Patrol Superintendent.

Troopers remind motorists to watch their speed, always wear seatbelts and never drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Roadway safety requires everyone to contribute, and by following traffic laws, everyone can.