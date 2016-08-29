New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Aug. 26 to 28, 2016

Jefferson D. Adkins, 43, 165 Gibbs Road — Aggravated assault and felonious assault
Alan C. Ball, 31, Shelby — Domestic violence
Kristen L. Bechtel, 42, 22 Bank St. — Contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child
Jonathon F. Collum, 35, 11 Norwood Ave. — Parole Violation and post release control
Adam W. Eversole, 34, 102 S. Linwood St. — Resisting arrest
Joseph D. Farris Sr., 27, 47 Garcia Drive — DUI and violation of protection order
Keith S. Fox Jr., 30 60 N. Marshall St. — Probation violation
Crystal L. Googleye, 34, 326 Elizabeth St., Willard — FRA
Ricardo Gonzalez, 32, 629 N. Pleasant St., Willard -—DUI
Shelley L. Hall, 32, Sandusky — Theft
Cainon C. Means, 30, 14 Adams St. — Probation violation
Jean E. Nelson, 65, 394 Cleveland Road — Driving under a DUI suspension
Timothy W. O’Connor, 56, 319 Park Ave., Willard — Theft and criminal trespassing
Christopher R. Rogers, 52, 7 Fruens St. -—Trafficking in alprazolam
Teresa L. Rogers, 52, 7 Fruen St. — Trafficking in drugs
Ashley R. Seitz, 28, 21-B White Tail Way — Domestic violence
Tyresha R. Siddell, 21, Sandusky — Theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jason A. Williams, 41, 25 Spring St. — Domestic violence
Ricardo J. Silva, 26, 605 Olena Road — DUI over 0.17
Michael P. Stanley, 21, Cleveland — Disorderly conduct by intoxication
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Anthony W. Durr, 35, 5515 Fayette Road, New London — Domestic violence