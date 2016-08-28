Man and woman overdose in store parking lot with toddler in vehicle

Police and medics were called to the Dollar Tree at 3526 Harmont Ave. NE about 2:15 p.m. A store employee apparently had called police after noticing what appeared to be a man and woman unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot with a young child inside.

The father of the child tried to get away when police arrived while the woman was inside the vehicle unconscious, said Sgt. Eric Vanover. Medics used Narcan to revive the woman, who was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before she was released. Narcan (naloxone) is a medication that can reverse a heroin overdose.

The names of the 29-year-old man and the 28-year-old woman were not immediately available from police. Both were arrested and taken to the Stark County Jail.

The child was unharmed. Huron County Children Services, part of the Department of Job and Family Services, placed the child with a relative, Vanover said.

———

©2016 The Repository, Canton, Ohio

Visit The Repository, Canton, Ohio at www.cantonrep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.