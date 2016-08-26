County warden encourages dog licensing, adoption

“I think our numbers speak very well,” said county dog warden Gary Ousley on Thursday.

Ousley was referencing the number of dogs adopted out and claimed, which was remarkably high this year. About 97 dogs were adopted from the warden this year, and a little more than 90 were claimed by their owners.

The warden also is looking to reduce the number of dogs euthanized, which was significantly down from previous years.

“That was our goal, to get it down to zero,” Ousley said.

This year, the number was not quite zero — reaching 10 by the end of August. Seven of those were at the request of the owner, and three were because the animals were injured or ill.

Sometimes, Ousley said, owners are hesitant to come and retrieve their dogs from the warden. People tend to be afraid of getting in trouble.

“They hesitate because they think they’re going to get fined or something for it,” Ousley said. “Usually if it’s just the first time, we just give them a citation.”

Owners claiming their wayward canines also are required to cover the kennel and retrieval costs — $23 plus an additional $8 a day for every day they’re held.

The best way for owners to check for a lost dog, Ousley said, is to call the office or check Facebook. The warden can be contacted at 419-668-9773. The Facebook page “Friends of the Huron County Dog Warden” often posts pictures of dogs which are in the kennel.

Although costs can vary from county to county, the basics are stated in the Ohio Revised Code.

Any person who owns or keeps a dog older than three months must file for registration. Any dog found not wearing a valid tag will be assumed unregistered by the county and could end up impounded, sold or euthanized.

If anyone has their dog seized by the warden and the dog isn’t deemed vicious or dangerous, it may be returned to its owner or sold to a new owner.

Before this, the owner or buyer must pay the warden the money it cost to capture, house and feed the dog as well as the registration fee if it isn’t already registered.

Whatever payment the warden receives is required by Ohio law to be deposited by the auditor into a fund used to cover the warden’s costs. This includes the cost of tags, records and equipment as well as paying employees.

Unregistered dogs also must be registered before they can be released by the warden. Ousley currently has a goal of selling 12,000 licenses this year. He said they’re about 1,000 licenses away from their goal.

Ousley also recalled late Reflector photographer, Jeff Van Natta on Thursday.

Van Natta would often take photos of the dogs in the kennel, as well as animals at the Humane Society to promote them for adoption in the paper.

“He loved the dogs,” Ousley recalled. “He would come out here and just play with them and sit down on the floor.

“As far as what he did, it’s just amazing.”