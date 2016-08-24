New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Aug. 23, 2016

Joshua Q. Case, 26, 4247 Zenobia Road, Wakeman — Receiving stolen property
Michael C. Collins, 22, 100 Maplewood St. — Aggravated menacing, arson, criminal damaging
Miranda L. Fligor, 31, 56 1/2 Milan Ave. — Contempt probation violation
April L. Gerber, 40, 38 Cortland St. — Probation violation
Laura D. Gravenhorst, 19, 18 Ford St. — DUI, failure to yield right of way, disorderly conduct
Leeann H. Howell, 26, Shelby — Probation violation
Jason M. Keinath, 42, 2681 Ohio 13, Greenwich — DUI and criminal damaging
Hedilberto L. Negrete, 44, 15 Corwin St. — DUI
Chad M. Sanders, 34, Crestline — Contempt