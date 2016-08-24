Man, 34, charged with sex crime with girl half his age

Shawn R. Slavik, 34, of Lorain, is charged with gross sexual imposition. If convicted of the fourth-degree felony, he faces six to 18 months in prison.

Since Slavik has a previous felony conviction, he could face a prison sentence if convicted of the current charge. Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara said the defendant was convicted of breaking and entering in 2003, and otherwise, his criminal record includes multiple misdemeanors.

According to Norwalk Municipal Court records, the suspected sex crime happened March 31, 2015. Prosecutors filed the charge March 24 of this year.

Huron County Children Services notified the Norwalk Police Department that they were investigating a possible sex offense. O’Hara declined to say how the girl and Slavik might know each other, but said it appears the victim went to a hospital.

The law director was asked if Slavik made any admissions.

“We have not interviewed him. He refused to talk to us,” O’Hara said.

Slavik was arrested recently.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, an officer went to the Lorain County Jail, where the defendant was arrested on a warrant. Slavik then was transported to the Huron County Jail, where his bond is $20,000.