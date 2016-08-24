Rape investigation continues

Police Detective Marc Linder interviewed the possible victim, a 19-year-old Bellevue woman, at the emergency room of The Bellevue Hospital. He said the woman didn’t have any visible injuries at the time.

“It’s an open investigation. No arrests have been made yet. She did name the person who raped her,” Linder said.

The detective said the woman knows her suspected rapist, but didn’t elaborate.

“She did go up to Firelands (Medical Center) for a SANE nurse,” Linder said, referring to a nurse who specializes in evaluating sexual-assault victims.

Linder’s investigation has included speaking to the suspect and other involved people.

“At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing,” the detective said.

Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at 6:30 a.m. Saturday transferred from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. According to the police report, the woman alleged she was raped about 15 minutes beforehand behind a High Street building down an alley and then she ran home.

North Central EMS was dispatched to the scene.

When asked Tuesday about the location of the possible sex crime, Linder said it happened on the northeast end of Bellevue on the Huron County side of the city.